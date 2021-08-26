Northwestern ready to 'move on to the next group' of wide receivers

Wide receivers coach Dennis Springer doesn't like to think that the Wildcats are "replacing" their three starting wide receivers from last season. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Riley Lees and Kyric McGowan combined for 95 of the team’s 174 catches in 2020.

To Springer, all of those stats that left the locker room don’t really matter. It’s a new year and a new room.

“I don’t know if you replace, you just move on to the next group,” said Springer. “It’s a great opportunity for a lot of guys in the wide receiver room. We like our competitive depth right now. They’ve had a good camp.”

Springer doesn't have much in terms of production coming back from last season. Bryce Kirtz is his leading returning wideout from 2020, and he made just six catches. But he does have a few receivers returning who played sparingly or not all last year due to injury -- guys like Malik Washington, Berkeley Holman and J.J. Jefferson. He also has others, such as Genson Hooper-Price, Wayne Dennis and Ray Niro III, still looking for ways to make a bigger impact.

Two of the major pieces of the wide receiver group that Springer will lean on heavily this season will be Kirtz, a redshirt sophomore, and graduate transfer Stephon Robinson Jr.

At Kansas, Robinson Jr. amassed 75 catches for 1,092 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns -- that’s 14 more career catches than the rest of the Wildcat receivers combined. Kirtz’s half-dozen catches went for just 67 yards last year in his only season of action in Evanston, but he showcased good hands and route-running ability. He was also the most impressive of NU's receivers this spring according to reports.

Robinson Jr. played only three games last season because of an ankle injury that he had surgery on in October, but he feels healthy and ready to go with just eight days until Northwestern's 2021 season gets underway.

"Last year my season ended because of an injury, so I just wanted to make sure I was healthy enough to play, and I got through fall camp healthy," he said.

A healthy Robinson Jr. brings a big-play ability that Northwestern's offense has sorely lacked in recent seasons. Northwestern averaged only 4.7 yards per play in 2020, which ranked 117th among 128 FBS teams. Robinson Jr. averaged 16.2 yards per catch in 2019, his last full season at Kansas; NU averaged just 10.2 yards per catch last season.

With the receivers room in flux, Robinson Jr. has had to balance being both a veteran leader and a newcomer. He turns to his roommate, redshirt senior Holman, for tips on the playbook, but he is also always trying to help the underclassmen get better.