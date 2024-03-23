BROOKLYN-The Wildcats opened as 14.5-point underdogs to UConn, the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket, the widest point spread in the second round. Northwestern knows the deck is stacked against them as they take on the reigning champion Huskies, but they're ready for the challenge. "What's beautiful about the NCAA Tournament is: it's one game. If we played them in a best-of-seven, we're not going to win a series," head coach Chris Collins said, evoking Herb Brooks' famous speech in the movie Miracle. "That's reality, they're a better team across the board. That doesn't mean on one night we can't put it all together. "That's what's great about basketball. One night we can put 40 minutes together where we are dialed in and we can execute and where we can make some shots and where we can somewhat slow down their juggernaut offensively. That's the challenge. One game." Star guard Boo Buie has been doubted his whole career. "You could just call us the underdogs," Buie said. "I've been here five years. I don't remember a time when we weren't the underdogs. It's nothing new." Northwestern's players and coaches have turned their backs on their triumphant win in overtime over Florida Atlantic and have set forth on preparation for UConn, widely regarded as the nation's best team. It's a Champagne problem that comes from Northwestern's seeding, and the fact that they've never lost an NCAA Tournament first-round game. It's also an issue that Collins and the Wildcats know well after taking on No. 1-seed Gonzaga in 2017 and No. 2 seed UCLA in 2023 in second-round games. Three of Northwestern's five starters -- Buie, Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli -- played in last year's season-ending loss to the Bruins. "A lot of our key guys went through last year, where we won a tough game against Boise State and had to turn around and play UCLA 48 hours later," Collins said. "So they are kind of familiar with how the timing works. Playing in the evening hopefully will help; it's a little bit more prep time." The Wildcats will close down the Brooklyn Regional with a 6:45 pm CT tip-off against the Huskies. Collins is grateful for the handful of extra hours to pore over film on UConn and his own squad. He said that he trusts in the work he, his staff and his players have already put in. Steady preparation beats cramming almost every time. "At the end of the day, though, at this time of year, I think you've got to be careful about overcoaching and overpreparing," he said. "You have to stay true to who you are, your principles, what you do well. "I think if you overload your guys with too much information, it can paralyze them a little bit, and it can get them on their heels and a step slower." Collins and Northwestern know that a step slower against UConn means game over.



Barnhizer enjoys quickly-arranged NIL deal: Barnhizer's money shot against FAU made him a little bit of NIL money. Barnhizer's driving layup with nine seconds left sent the game against FAU to overtime, and the Wildcats wound up winning, 77-65. Buffalo Wild Wings reached out to him for a promotion tied to their overtime ad campaign. "We actually have a really good program, TrueNU, that helps us navigate all the NIL stuff within our team and for Northwestern," Barnhizer said. "And really it was just our guy that works for our team put me in a group chat with a guy from Buffalo Wild Wings, and he said there's an opportunity if you want it. I thought it was kind of cool and funny." Barnhizer said that the spot was put together very quickly, so "the pictures were not great quality." For the record, Barnhizer said he likes his wings rather plain. "I'm kind of a dry-rub guy, not really into a lot of sauces, kind of a basic guy," he said.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZW50IHRoZSBnYW1lIHRvIG92ZXJ0aW1lICZhbXA7IGdvdCB0aGUg ZHViLiBUaGlzIE1hcmNoIE1hZG5lc3MsIG92ZXJ0aW1lID0gbW9yZSBncmVh dCB0aW1lcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JXV2luZ3M/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ3d2luZ3M8L2E+IEFORCBzaXggZnJl ZSBib25lbGVzcyB3aW5ncy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL092ZXJ0aW1lRGVhbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I092ZXJ0aW1lRGVhbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05JTD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05JTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JXV1BhcnRuZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCV1dQYXJ0bmVyPC9hPjxicj48YnI+T2ZmZXIg ZGV0YWlscyBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vazZUMGloUFlLMSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2s2VDBpaFBZSzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9Hako3T3UzbjBYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2pKN091M24wWDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcm9va3MgQmFybmhpemVyIChAQnJvb2tzQmFybmhp emVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb29rc0Jhcm5o aXplci9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MTM2MzEwNTE2MDk4MzAzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==