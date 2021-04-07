It didn't take Northwestern long to reserve a spot among the favorites for Carson Willich.

The Wildcats just offered the two-star linebacker from Blue Springs (Mo.) on Wednesday, and already he counts them among his Top 5 schools. He's also planning to take an official visit to Evanston in June to take a closer look at the program.

"I was super-pumped (to get the offer)," said Willich. "I know what that school's all about."

