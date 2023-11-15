After an unprecedented 5-5 start as a first-year Northwestern head coach, David Braun will be named the permanent head football coach of the Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Braun has been fighting an uphill recruiting battle since he was named interim on July 14, working in the aftermath of a hazing scandal that fired his legendary predecessor with just two months notice of prep time for the upcoming season. Without even knowing if he or any of his staff would be back next season, Braun did an admirable job retaining more than half of the recruiting class, and even bringing in three new commits since his promotion. We reached out to the current class of commits, as well as several prospects who are considering Northwestern but have yet to make a decision, to gauge their reaction on Braun's permanent promotion.



2024 COMMITMENTS

DB Tito Williams

Tito Williams is the most recent commit in Northwestern's Class of 2024 and he said that Braun's promotion made his decision even stronger. "I'm excited," he said. "He's the guy that offered me and with him as head coach, I'm ready to get up there and work!" Williams committed to Northwestern on Oct. 4, 11 days after visiting for the Minnesota game.



WR Carson Grove

Carson Grove was the first player to receive an offer from, and commit to Braun, back in July. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound local product from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey always wanted to play for his hometown school. He said that Braun being there will only sweeten the deal. "I'm very excited for him," Grove said via text. "He earned that position and proved to everyone why he deserves it. "I'm very happy that I'm going to get to play for him. I'm glad that things worked out the way they did."



OL Aiden Newbill

Aiden Newbill is the third of the three players to commit to Braun as interim to join the Class of 2024, pulling the trigger after coming up to campus for an official visit against Penn State. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound three-star tackle is tied as Northwestern's highest-ranked commit by Rivals and was ecstatic about Braun's promotion. "He's a dude and deserves every bit of that promotion," Newbill said via text. "First guy in 120 years to get the team to five wins his first year. Now imagine what that guy does when he can recruit at 100%."



CB Terrion Hicks

Terrion Hicks committed to Northwestern on June 7, and has remained committed even after picking up a Stanford offer in October. "That's huge!" Hicks said about Braun's promotion, via text. "I think with what Coach Braun has done this year with the guys, there's no reason why he shouldn't become the head coach. "As a current commit, I feel great with this news!"



2024 PROSPECTS

WR Alex Green

Alex Green is one of Northwestern's most recent offers as wide receivers coach Armon Binns works to build out his inaugural class. Green, a rangy 6-foot, 180-pound receiver that leads the nation in high school receiving yards this year, said the promotion makes him feel better about his relationship with the school ahead of his visit. "It makes me feel secure," Green said via text. "I know my offer will stand." Green visits Northwestern on an official visit this weekend for Purdue.



WR Hayden Eligon II

Hayden Eligon II is the most recent recruit to receive a public offer from Northwestern and is another wide receiver taking an official visit to Evanston this weekend. "I'm happy and excited. That's great news!" he said via text about Braun's promotion. "I'm a fan of Coach Braun and love what he has done thus far as interim head coach... "Turning around the program in such a short period of time and he has earned the respect from his coaching staff and players. I especially admire how he puts the players in the best position to WIN and compete on the big stage against top competition. I can't wait to see what he does for the program in the following years."



DE Braxton Strong

Braxton Strong took an official visit to Northwestern for the Iowa game at Wrigley Field on Nov. 4. The two-star prospect from Peru (Ind.) told WildcatReport that, because of the uncertainty around the head coach and staff, he would focus on the combination of Ivy League academics and Big Ten football it offers. He said that knowing Braun will now be the head coach moving forward strengthens the Wildcats' hand. He said he was praying for Braun to get the job. "I can't put into words how thrilled I am!" he said via text. "Been praying about it for a while, he totally deserves the position and is one of the main factors of my [decision process]! Praise God!"



CB Timi Oke