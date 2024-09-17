Advertisement
Published Sep 17, 2024
Northwestern's 'amazing environment' wows 2027 QB Joel Perez
Louie Vaccher
Northwestern may have found the quarterback of its future on Saturday night in Jack Lausch, who had an impressive first start in the Wildcats' 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois.

Watching from the stands at Martin Stadium was a potential quarterback for even further in the future: 2027 prospect Joel Perez.

The Kenosha, Wis., native was impressed by both Lausch's play and the atmosphere at Martin Stadium in the first game-day visit of his recruitment.

"It was amazing!" said Perez via text message. "The coaches were great, and the environment was amazing!"

Read more about Perez and his impressions of Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

