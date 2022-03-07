 WildcatReport - Northwestern's coaches stand out to Arizona CB Cole Shivers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-07 12:19:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Northwestern's coaches stand out to Arizona CB Cole Shivers

Cole Shivers visited Northwestern for a spring practice over the weekend.
Cole Shivers visited Northwestern for a spring practice over the weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: List of visitors for March 5 spring practice


2023 cornerback Cole Shivers was one of a reported 19 visitors who took in Northwestern's spring practice on Saturday.

The three-star prospect, fresh off of a state championship at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, traveled more than 1,800 miles to tour the campus and facilities, and watch the Wildcats practice.

While Shivers was wowed by the campus and the program's new Walter Athletics Center, he said that Northwestern's coaching staff was what impressed him the most about his visit.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}