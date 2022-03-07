Northwestern's coaches stand out to Arizona CB Cole Shivers

2023 cornerback Cole Shivers was one of a reported 19 visitors who took in Northwestern's spring practice on Saturday.

The three-star prospect, fresh off of a state championship at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, traveled more than 1,800 miles to tour the campus and facilities, and watch the Wildcats practice.

While Shivers was wowed by the campus and the program's new Walter Athletics Center, he said that Northwestern's coaching staff was what impressed him the most about his visit.