Northwestern has work to do on its Class of 2020.

The Wildcats hosted two official visitors this month but are still looking for their first commitment after losing four-star lead guard Joe Bamisile in June. They will lose grad transfer Patrick Spencer and senior AJ Turner after the 2019-20 season, so they have those two players to replace. Plus, they have two other open scholarships they can use.

One of the players Northwestern is focusing on for one of those spots is Clarkston (Mich.) big man Matt Nicholson, He took his official on Aug. 8-10 and talked about his experience with WildcatReport.