The fact that Northwestern landed two picks in the first round of this week's NFL Draft got a lot of people's attention. One person, in particular, who was interested is three-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye.

Like many other Power Five-level recruits, Durojaiye's goal is to hear his own name called in the first round one day. He saw proof on Thursday night, when Wildcats Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome II were both selected among the first 26 picks, that Northwestern is a program that can get him there.

"It's a Top 10 (football) program and their academics are Ivy League material," said Durojaiye, who just got an offer from the Wildcats last week. "Now they just put two guys in the first round, on both sides of the ball... I like the program a lot."