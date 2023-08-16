Northwestern's offense rebuilds as quarterback battle continues
Northwestern's offense needs to bounce back in a big way after averaging 13.8 points per game last season, the worst mark in the Power Five. The first step of that process will be naming a starting quarterback.
Interim head coach David Braun declined to name one outright at today's press conference, but the battle is in its final stages and it'll be between Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant and late-2022 incumbent Brendan Sullivan.
"I think we've seen good things out of both," Braun said after Wednesday's practice. "Brendan Sullivan definitely brings a different dynamic in terms of his athleticism and some of the things you can do with his speed.
"Ben is making some really sound decisions in the drop-back passing game, getting the ball out on time. Both are doing a great job of competing."
Braun's final comments signal that the next few days of practice, culminating in the scrimmage planned for this Saturday, will help the staff come to a decision.
"Ben and Sully have been doing a tremendous job," Braun added. "We're excited to give them a couple more opportunities to really crystallize how we'll move forward."
Bryant was one of three players who followed Braun in the press conference, and he spoke highly of his experience at Northwestern, even as he's been plunged into another quarterback battle.
"It's been a great process coming in here," Bryant said. "I mean everyone's welcomed me with open arms in the quarterback room, I can't speak enough to how awesome they've been.
"Any question I have they've been willing to answer. Coach [Mike Bajakian, the offensive coordinator] is such a good coach, and this is honestly one of the smartest quarterback rooms I've ever been around... I've done a lot of competitions throughout my career and the best guys going to play, and whoever coach decides to put out there is best for the team."
Bryant's had a steep learning curve since joining the roster this spring. He said he's been putting in work constantly to build up a rapport with his receivers.
"I think being around them a lot, throwing with them a lot this summer," Bryant said on what has helped build that relationship. "Then in practice when we don't connect, we make sure to work it out afterwards and fix what mistakes we made.
"Just talking with those guys, why'd I do this, why'd they do this, I was thinking this. Building that chemistry day after day throughout camp and I think it's been getting better."
One of the new additions building that connection is Michigan transfer AJ Henning, who is ready to take on any role to make an impact on Northwestern's offense this season.
"Any way I can help the offense, I'll be glad to do it," said Henning, who is also an elite kick return threat. "If they envision me on the outside or the inside, doing things in the backfield, I'm up for anything.
"I feel like I can affect the game in multiple ways, so anything I'm asked to do for the team, I'm willing to do it."
Bryant and Henning both come from winning traditions. Henning from a College Football Playoff team at Michigan, and Bryant from Cincinnati, where he led the Bearcats to a Top 25-ranking and nine wins before being sidelined with an injury.
Henning talked about how that experience will help them as leaders on this year's team.
"Having played in big games and playing college football for awhile, [we bring] an intensity in the meeting room and onto the practice field to do the little things right...
"Those are the crucial points where you're going to need to the look to the leaders of the team to guide you and lead you," he said. "So being a guy who has played in those type of games, I know what it takes to get there and to bring that intensity...we've all played a lot of football so its about bringing that to the table and sprinkling it to all the other rooms on the team."
Bryant's leadership was on display at the press conference, when he leaned forward to answer a question about the hazing investigation that was directed to all three transfer players.
"I can speak for all of us," Bryant said. "I think we've had a great experience since we've got here, and it's been nothing but positive.
"Obviously with all the stuff going on, we've tried our best to block out the outside noise... I think we're really excited to get out there and show the world what we can do."
Henning and Bryant, should he win the job, will be key to returning the Northwestern offense to something that's showcasing rather than surviving.