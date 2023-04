Northwestern became the first Power Five school to offer Ethan Grunkemeyer last week while the three-star quarterback was in Evanston to watch spring ball practice.

"I got there in the morning and Coach Fitz [head coach Pat Fitzgerald] offered me in the morning," Grunkemeyer said. "You know, it was kind of surreal, just having that opportunity. It was just awesome to have the head coach at Northwestern offer you a scholarship...that was something I'll definitely never forget."

Grunkemeyer, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound pro-style quarterback from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy, already has 20 offers, but it was clear that Northwestern's carried some weight.

