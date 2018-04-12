Foster, the No. 39 prospect overall in Ohio, announced his commitment on Twitter.

Foster, a Milford (Ohio) product, is the third straight offensive linemen to pledge the Wildcats. He follows in the extra-large footsteps of guards Conrad Rowley , who committed on March 27, and Dominick D’Antonio , who pledged on Saturday.

Northwestern's run on offensive linemen continued on Thursday morning with the addition of three-star tackle Connor Foster .

At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, Foster has enough athleticism to play tight end at Milford. Several of the 11 schools on his offer list offered him as a tight end, but he will move inside to tackle for the Wildcats.

Foster’s offers included PowerFive schools Kentucky, Northwestern, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Northwestern hopes that Foster turns out to be as good as the last tackle it recruited from the Milford program. That was a fellow by the name of Zach Strief, a 2005 All-America for the Wildcats who just retired from the NFL after 12 years with the New Orleans Saints.

Foster is the eighth commitment overall for the Wildcats' Class of 2019, which is currently ranked 20th in the nation by Rivals.

More on Foster’s commitment to come from WildcatReport…

