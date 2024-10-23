Advertisement

in other news

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

We talked to Seamus Rohrer from BadgerBlitz.com to get the inside scoop on Braedyn Locke and the surging Badgers.

Premium content
 • Louie Vaccher
Northwestern PFF grade analysis vs. Maryland

Northwestern PFF grade analysis vs. Maryland

Breaking down Northwestern's PFF grades from their 37-10 win at Maryland.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Shelton
Cats land 2025 Rivals150 point guard Jake West

Cats land 2025 Rivals150 point guard Jake West

The Wildcats landed their third commitment in the last 11 days with TikTok sensation Jake West.

 • Louie Vaccher
Braun prepares NU for Wisconsin team that is finding 'their groove'

Braun prepares NU for Wisconsin team that is finding 'their groove'

Check out head coach David Braun's press conference ahead of Wisconsin week.

 • Matthew Shelton
Northwestern offers 2026 guard Justin Curry II on campus visit

Northwestern offers 2026 guard Justin Curry II on campus visit

Northwestern was the first Big Ten school to offer 2026 Noblesville (Ind.) prospect Justin Curry II.

Premium content
 • Matthew Shelton

in other news

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

We talked to Seamus Rohrer from BadgerBlitz.com to get the inside scoop on Braedyn Locke and the surging Badgers.

Premium content
 • Louie Vaccher
Northwestern PFF grade analysis vs. Maryland

Northwestern PFF grade analysis vs. Maryland

Breaking down Northwestern's PFF grades from their 37-10 win at Maryland.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Shelton
Cats land 2025 Rivals150 point guard Jake West

Cats land 2025 Rivals150 point guard Jake West

The Wildcats landed their third commitment in the last 11 days with TikTok sensation Jake West.

 • Louie Vaccher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Northwestern's PWO offer 'a dream come true' for 2025 K Baylen Woodman
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern hosted 2025 kicker Baylen Woodman for last week's matchup with Wisconsin. It was his second visit to Evanston this season, but this one proved special.

Head coach David Braun offered Woodman a preferred walkon opportunity on the sidelines before the game.

"It feels great," Woodman said. "They're a school I've been interested in for awhile. It's kind of like a dream come true...

Read more about Woodman and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Northwestern
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement