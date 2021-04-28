Receiving an offer from Northwestern last week got Conner Harrell's attention. Ask him what stands out to him about the Wildcat program and he gives a simple, succinct answer.

“Top 10 football team, top 10 academic school,” he said. “Honestly, that’s hard to beat.”

We talked to Harrell, a three-star quarterback from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson who throws an impressive deep ball and is fresh off of leading his team to the state championship last fall, about where the Wildcats stand in his recruiting picture.