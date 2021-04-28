Northwestern's Top 10 proposition has Ala. QB Conner Harrell's attention
Receiving an offer from Northwestern last week got Conner Harrell's attention. Ask him what stands out to him about the Wildcat program and he gives a simple, succinct answer.
“Top 10 football team, top 10 academic school,” he said. “Honestly, that’s hard to beat.”
We talked to Harrell, a three-star quarterback from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson who throws an impressive deep ball and is fresh off of leading his team to the state championship last fall, about where the Wildcats stand in his recruiting picture.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news