Northwestern pushed undefeated No. 11 Penn State to the brink, but couldn't pull off the upset in a rain-drenched 17-7 loss in Happy Valley. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has harped on winning the turnover battle all season, and turnovers decided the outcome once again. Penn State's offense delivered on the chances their defense gave them, Northwestern didn't.

Northwestern's defense created an outstanding five turnovers, forcing four fumbles and intercepting quarterback Sean Clifford once. Penn State entered this game with one turnover on the season before Northwestern started practicing what Fitz preached.

Xander Mueller, Jeremiah Lewis, Cam Mitchell and Greyson Metz all recovered a fumble, and Bryce Gallagher laid out to snag an errant Clifford throw. Safe to say, the Nittany Lions didn't leave the game with their 9:1 turnover ratio intact.

"It was a valiant performance by our defense tonight," Fitzgerald said.

Xander Mueller leads the team with three turnovers after this game and said it was just a result of the team's hard work and execution.

"We work on [turnovers] every week in practice," Mueller said. "We executed and had a lot of guys step up to the plate."

The Wildcats gave up 360 yards and allowed only 17 points to a team that was averaging double that headed into the game. But, Northwestern's offense was unable to generate any points off of turnovers, spelling doom for the upset bid.

Five opportunities, starting on average at the PSU 47, led to zero points. Penn State did Northwestern no such favors. They forced three turnovers, all in the first half, and converted them into 14 points.

"We have to score points," Fitzgerald said. "I don't think we scored off any of our turnovers."

Without a doubt, the weather played a factor. Both offenses bogged down as most of the game was played in a driving rain. It's hard to level too much anger or blame at the Northwestern offense in that context, but it's equally hard not to think the Wildcats left an upset bid on the table because they couldn't put more than seven points on the board.