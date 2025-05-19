Premium content
Published May 19, 2025
Northwestern sets high bar with 'impressive' first OV for TJ Umenyiora
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern hosted three-star 2026 cornerback TJ Umenyiora, son of former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora, for his first official visit on May 9.

"It was great," Umenyiora said. "[Cornerbacks] coach [LaMarcus] Hicks, [head] coach [David] Braun, I had a great time out there with them and they showed a lot of love.

"It was breathtaking to see the facilities in person and Evanston is a really pretty place. It was definitely impressive."

Read more about Umenyiora and his visit in this WildcatReport premium story

MORE ON UMENYIORA:

Northwestern 'checks all the boxes' for 2026 CB TJ Umenyiora

