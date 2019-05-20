Northwestern is up against some pretty stiff competition for three-star athlete Cameron Martinez, but the Wildcats figure to be in the thick of the battle until the end.

After all, the speedy standout from Muskegon (Mich.) chose Northwestern for his first official visit over the weekend, and it was his fifth visit to the school overall. There has to be some reason he keeps coming back to Evanston.

We talked to Martinez about the three-day visit he described as "great," and his feelings about the Wildcat program in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.