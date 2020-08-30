As you'd expect for a four-star, Rivals150 prospect, 2022 running back Nicholas Singleton has a spectacular offer list that features both quality and quantity.

The 28 schools that have offered him a scholarship includes Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and USC.

But Northwestern is right in the thick of things for Singleton at this stage in his recruitment. He says that the Wildcats are one of the program recruiting him the hardest.

The Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin didn't really know much about the program before they started recruiting him, but now he says that Northwestern will be one of the first schools he visits once things open up.

The reason is running backs coach Lou Ayeni and a steady stream of Zoom calls.