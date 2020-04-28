News More News
Northwestern showing Bell the love as decision day nears

Skyler Bell
Skyler Bell (MaxPreps.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
The coronavirus outbreak has robbed Skyler Bell of his chance to visit any more of his final schools. But it hasn't stopped him from moving up his decision date.

The three-star wide receiver from Watertown (Conn.) Taft School tweeted on Monday that he will announce his commitment on May 20. He will choose from among a diverse final six of Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Bell has visited just two of those six schools, so he told WildcatReport that he will use a different method to make a final decision: it will be a school "that shows the most love to me."

And Northwestern, he says, is one of the schools showing him a lot of attention.

