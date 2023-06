Northwestern head coach Chris Collins likes to recruit what he calls "positionless" players, versatile guys who can play -- and guard -- multiple positions. He thinks he's found one of those guys in 6-foot-7 wing Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.

Coming off a second straight Class AAA Minnesota state title season at Totino Grace High School, Johnson-Arigu has had a busy summer, picking up 13 offers. One of them came from Northwestern, which was his first from a high-major school.

Johnson-Arigu discusses his interest in the Wildcats and his upcoming official visit this weekend in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.