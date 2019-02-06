Northwestern signs RB Evan Hull
If you blinked you might have missed it.
Northwestern's signing day ended as soon as it began this morning, when two-star running back Evan Hull sent his signed national letter of intent into the Walter Athletic Center.
Hull, a standout from Maple Grove (Minn.), is the only player who will sign with Northwestern on this, the traditional signing day. The Wildcats signed 18 players in December, during the early signing period.
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Hull's signing on Twitter.
We just added a beast at running back with a school record 4,140 rushing yards from Maple Grove, Minnesota. @CoachLou34’s room just got better.— Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) February 6, 2019
Welcome to the family, @Hull7Hull. #GoCats pic.twitter.com/krxgnQO4Iz
Hull rushed for a school-record 4,140 yards at Maple Grove and chose Northwestern over Kansas State and several other non-Power Five schools.
Hull is the only running back in Northwestern's class, which is currently ranked 48th in the nation by Rivals.
🎥 @Hull7Hull Highlights 🎥— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) February 6, 2019
Evan Hull, Running Back, Maple Grove, Minn./Maple Grove #NULevel19 | #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/Uoiqc6Cvpa