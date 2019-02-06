If you blinked you might have missed it.

Northwestern's signing day ended as soon as it began this morning, when two-star running back Evan Hull sent his signed national letter of intent into the Walter Athletic Center.

Hull, a standout from Maple Grove (Minn.), is the only player who will sign with Northwestern on this, the traditional signing day. The Wildcats signed 18 players in December, during the early signing period.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Hull's signing on Twitter.