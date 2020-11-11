WildcatReport - Northwestern signs versatile trio for 2021 class

The key word for Northwestern's 2021 class is versatility.

All three players the Wildcats signed on Wednesday can play multiple positions and fit head coach Chris Collins' vision for his basketball program moving forward.

Collins, as expected, signed all three members of his 2021 class on the first day of the early signing period. Guard Julian Roper and wings Brooks Barnhizer and Casey Simmons all inked their letters of intent to officially become Wildcats.

Here's a brief snapshot of each player, as well as Collins' comments about them in the basketball program's official announcement tweet.



