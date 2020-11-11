WildcatReport - Northwestern signs versatile trio for 2021 class

Northwestern signs versatile trio for 2021 class
The key word for Northwestern's 2021 class is versatility.
All three players the Wildcats signed on Wednesday can play multiple positions and fit head coach Chris Collins' vision for his basketball program moving forward.
Collins, as expected, signed all three members of his 2021 class on the first day of the early signing period. Guard Julian Roper and wings Brooks Barnhizer and Casey Simmons all inked their letters of intent to officially become Wildcats.
Here's a brief snapshot of each player, as well as Collins' comments about them in the basketball program's official announcement tweet.
Brooks Barnhizer
Barnhizer, a versatile, 6-foot-6 wing who played point guard for his father at Lafayette (Ind.) Jefferson. He is a long, strong shooter who can also handle the rock and is one of those "positionless" players that Collins likes.
Barnhizer chose Northwestern over finalists Butler, Western Kentucky and Yale, and also had an offer from Xavier.
"He's a winning basketball player. He makes winning plays and has a great basketball IQ." - @coach_collins
😈✍️ @BrooksBarnhizer
“He’s a winning basketball player. He makes winning plays and has a great basketball IQ." - @coach_collins #B1GCats | #PoundTheRock pic.twitter.com/bpBa77Obsh
Julian Roper
Roper is a 6-foot-3 combo guard from Detroit and the prestigious The Family AAU program that produced Wildcats like Davide Curletti, Alex Marcotullio and AJ Turner, and true freshman big man Matt Nicholson. Collins called Roper a "Swiss Army knife" who can play on or off the ball, and can both score and defend.
Roper chose Northwestern over Wisconsin and also held offers from Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State from the Big Ten, as well Alabama, DePaul and Missouri, among others.
𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) November 11, 2020
😈✍️ @JuBuckets0
"He's a lockdown defender, he's an aggressive scorer and a strong, powerful athlete." - @coach_collins
Casey Simmons
Simmons, a 6-foot-6 wing, is the most athletic of the Wildcats' new trio and probably has the biggest upside. He was a late bloomer from Milton (Mass.) Academy in the prestigious New England prep school league and drew offers from Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas and Xavier, among others.
𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) November 11, 2020
😈✍️ @casey_simmons3
"His upside is off the charts. We can't wait to get him into our program" - @coach_collins