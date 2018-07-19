Northwestern still a 'top school' for ATH Malik Washington
Northwestern already has two wide receivers and one safety in its 2019 class, but coaches see Malik Washington as a player who could fill either need.
The three-star prospect from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview says that Northwestern remains high on his list as he sifts through nearly two dozen offers from schools in four different Power Five conferences.
Get the latest on Washington in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news