By the time Northwestern offered cornerback Dylahn McKinney on April 3, he had already released a Top 10 and set three official visits.

Now, however, the three-star prospect from Colleyville (Texas) Heritage, says he's reconsidering things and taking a long look at the Northwestern program. A big reason why is the success the Wildcat defense had in 2020, when they finished fifth in the nation in scoring.

"I will definitely consider them, my recruitment is still open," he said.