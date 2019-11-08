EVANSTON-Merrimack, an 18-point underdog that played in Division II last season, stunned the Wildcats, 71-61, in the season opener at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

"I thought they outplayed us," said a disappointed head coach Chris Collins after the game. "We got what we deserved."



Yes, they did.



Devin Jensen scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Juvaris Hayes added 19 to lead the Warriors, who hit eight of 10 free throws down the stretch the clinch win.

Pete Nance (18 points), Miller Kopp (11) and Patrick Spencer (10) combined for 40 points for the Wildcats.



Northwestern got out of the gate quickly as Miller Kopp scored the Wildcats’ first eight points, including six free throws after getting fouled on two 3s. But Jensen shot Merrimack back in the game, finishing the half with 17 points and five 3s.



Anthony Gaines picked up two early fouls only seven minutes into the game, leaving the team lacking in leadership and perimeter defense throughout most of the first half. NU also struggled offensively against the Warriors’ pesky 3-2 zone, which protected the paint against the taller Wildcats.

By the time the first half came to a close, NU saw themselves trailing 36-35.



The second half began with exciting plays by Spencer, who had three straight drives to the basket to push NU’s lead to 44-38. A second-half adjustment by head coach Chris Collins saw Gaines guarding Jensen, which limited him to six points in the second half. NU also began finding Pete Nance at the free-throw line as he provided 12 second-half points.



But down the stretch, Hayes’ drives to the basket, sprinkled with timely 3s from other guards, enabled Merrimack to claw its way to a 61-58 lead with 3:05 left. The pressure of the moment got to the young Wildcats, as they committed three straight turnovers down the stretch.



Merrimack capitalized on it and sunk their free throws late (18-25 for the game) to sew up the shocking double-digit win.



Here are our takeaways from an eye-opening night in Evanston:







The defense is a work in progress: Collins said after the game that this team doesn't have the same defensive prowess of last year’s team due to the graduation of players like Derrick Pardon and Vic Law.



It certainly showed against Merrimack as the much-taller NU defenders struggled to stay in front of their shorter and faster counterparts. Merrimack’s guards continually drove to the basket, which often ended in layups, free throws or kick-outs to wide-open 3s.



“We were on our heels,” said Collins, who acknowledged that what may have worked for Northwestern defensively in the past may not work with this group.







A young team unable to beat a zone (what a surprise): NU struggled to create quality shots against Merrimack's speedy and ferocious 3-2 defense.



In the first half, NU mostly passed it around the perimeter, unable to get the ball inside to one of their big men. The second half saw improvement as Nance became the go-to guy and finished with his best game as a Wildcat (19 points, 12 rebounds and an assist). The Wildcats were able to feed him at the free-throw line and he drove to the basket for post-ups or mid-range shots.



It was not enough, however, as Northwestern often settled for 3-pointers and they hit only two of 16 from beyond the arc.







This team is missing a focal point: Last year’s NU team had upperclassmen in defined roles; they knew that Pardon and Law were going to take most of the shots. This year's team doesn't seem to know yet who its best players are, made clear by the fact that NU only scored 10 points in the final 10 minutes of play.



Veterans Anthony Gaines, who didn’t hit a field goal, and AJ Turner combined for just eight points, while Kopp, Spencer and Nance carried the offense but faltered toward the end of the game.



It’s just the first game of the season, but Collins is going to have to figure out who his leaders are in order for this Wildcat team to be competitive.





