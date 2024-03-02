Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern' to 20-9 overall and 11-7 in the conference:

Boo Buie led all scorers with 27 points and Brooks Barnhizer chipped in 20, but Iowa had 20-point scorers of their own with Josh Dix at 24 and Payton Sandfort at 23.

With Ryan Langborg out and Matt Nicholson missing most of the second half, Iowa's hot shooting proved too much for Northwestern in an 87-80 loss.

Unfortunately, Iowa spoiled the festivities by handing the Wildcats their first home loss of the season in Big Ten play.

EVANSTON-It was an emotional night at Welsh-Ryan Arena as Northwestern honored legendary player and broadcaster Billy McKinney with the first retired jersey in the history of the school, in any program.

Reason for optimism for Langborg, Nicholson remains under evaluation: Langborg missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle he suffered against Michigan on Feb. 22. Though Collins said that if the game had been more crucial -Langborg would have played.

"Ryan's really close," Collins said. "He wants to be out there, for sure, we just felt that today wasn't the day to push it. If it was an NCAA game or a game of that magnitude, could he have played and gone out there at less than 100%? Probably, but it just wasn't the right decision.

"Everyone was in agreement to take a few more days. He's made amazing progress the last three days in particular, if we get three more days, I think everybody was in agreement that was the right thing to do even though we missed him."

The severity of Nicholson's injury, which appeared to occur in a non-contact setting, is still to be determined. Collins said it was a foot injury, but he wouldn't say more than that until their medical team evaluates him.

"I'm not in the speculation business," he said.





No moral victories for the Cats: A stark tone was set from Collins, Buie and Barnhizer in the postgame press conference. It was hardly likely they would throw a pity party for themselves, but some leeway is naturally granted when the team is without three starters who were injured within the last month, and two of those three within the past two weeks.

They were having none of it.

"We're not in the moral victory business," Collins said. "With our program, our mentality now is you figure it out with who you've got."

"[Winning] is our culture and our standard," said Barnhizer, who led Northwestern with six rebounds. "I don't think a lot of other people think that about us, but it is our culture."

NCAA basketball is no place for participation trophies, but it was impressive to see the dogged determination from the team's three lead players: Buie, Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli, who combined to play 119 of 120 possible minutes. Buie was the only player to leave the game, doing so from 8:23 to 7:28 in the first half.

Walkon Blake Smith set career highs for minutes (29) and points (11) for the second straight game.

"There's no sob stories from anybody," Collins said. "We're not an excuse-making program and I promise our guys will keep fighting. Our guys fought, man. Our guys fought their tails off."

Buie and Barnhizer are the last men standing, so to speak, the only two healthy, Day 1 starters of this season by the end of the game. Buie said the team's expectations don't change depending on who is in the game.

"It's the mentality that it doesn't matter who is out there, we have to step up," he said. "Everybody is believed in. Know that if you're on the court with me, I believe in you. Even if you don't really believe in yourself, I still believe in you and I'll try to make you believe in yourself more.

"We have enough to win, no excuses."





Iowa's pace proved too much: The first half was a seesaw affair with Iowa leaping out to an early lead. Northwestern stormed back to build one of their own and the Wildcats led 37-36 at the half.

Then the Hawkeyes really put it in gear, dropping 51 in the second half on 63% shooting from the field and 57% beyond the arc. Their furious pace was too much for the Wildcats, and the 87 points they scored are the most NU has allowed at home in regulation this season and the second-most they've allowed the entire season, behind only a 96-66 loss at Illinois on Jan. 3.

"I thought there were stretches of the game we got fatigued by [the pace]," Collins said. "I tried to use my timeouts during that stretch but they're a fast-paced team. They do a great job of what they do, their motion offense is hard to guard. There's a reason they average 80-something per game.

In their last game, Northwestern and Maryland combined for 95 field goal attempts. Tonight, against Iowa, that jumped to 112.

"I was really proud when we got down 11, I thought that was a real breaking point... I called timeout and true to form with our guys, we said we're going to fight back."

The Wildcats cut the lead to two as late as the 5:43 mark, and down to three as late as 1:42, but could never get back over the hump.



