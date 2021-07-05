Alex Karaban’s first official visit was to Northwestern in early June, and it could be his measuring stick for the rest of his recruitment.

Three weeks later, it sounds like the trip has had some staying power.

“I would say [the visit was significant] because my family [is] very interested in [Northwestern], and we really wanted to see them,” said Karaban, a 6-foot-8 wing from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. “Then they set the standard on my other visits, like, ‘How good is it compared to Northwestern, and do I like it as much as Northwestern?’”