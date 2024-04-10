Northwestern football will play a majority of its home games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons at a temporary stadium on the campus' lakefront, per a university release.

The stadium will be built atop what is currently Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium, home to Northwestern soccer and lacrosse, and Ethel and Chap Hutcheson Field, the football program's practice field.

All three teams will use the facility; the neighboring field hockey field will not be affected.

“To be able to play these games on campus is a huge advantage for our football program and will be a great benefit to our reigning national champion and top-ranked lacrosse team and both the women’s and men’s soccer programs,” said athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg in the release. “We look forward to welcoming fans and the entire Northwestern community to this beautiful area of campus to cheer on our Wildcat student-athletes.”

At least four games of Northwestern's home football schedule will be played at the facility, but the release includes language that the athletics department is continuing negotiations with other Chicago venues that could host games, with a home schedule announcement coming soon.

“I am thrilled that we could make this happen. It’s truly a win for our community,” Northwestern president Michael Schill said in the release. “In addition to creating a wonderful fan experience in the lead-up to the opening of Ryan Field, hosting games on campus will reduce the travel burdens for our student-athletes and fans and will make games much more accessible. We also are pleased to keep the economic benefits of football gamedays in Evanston.”

WildcatReport reported previously that the Ohio State game on Nov. 16 has been strongly considered for Wrigley Field, with other high-profile matchups like Wisconsin on Oct. 19 and Illinois on Nov. 30 under consideration for larger venues like Wrigley or Soldier Field as well.

The temporary lakeside facility has likely erased the possibility of traveling to SeatGeek Stadium, a 20,000-seat soccer stadium in Bridgeview, roughly 40 miles away from campus.

“We talk all the time about providing the ultimate student-athlete experience, and keeping our team on campus while providing a true home field advantage accomplishes that mission,” said head coach David Braun in the release. “During a period of exciting transition, playing in a venue that brings the Northwestern community together provides a perfect bridge to the new Ryan Field, and I’m so excited about the gameday experience for our program and the entire Wildcat community.”

Braun and two student-athletes will address the media tomorrow morning at approximately 9:20 AM at the Walter Athletics Center.