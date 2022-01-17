Northwestern 'too good to be true' for new transfer punter Luke Akers

Northwestern gained a commitment from UCLA transfer punter Luke Akers on Sunday, just one day after his official visit to Evanston this weekend.

As he put it, Northwestern was "to good to be true." That's why, after deciding to transfer out of the Bruin program after two years to be closer to to his family, he picked the Wildcats over hometown Vanderbilt.

Get to know Northwestern's newest specialist in this feature from WildcatReport.