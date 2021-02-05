WildcatReport - Northwestern Transfer Tracker

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Wildcat program through the transfer portal in 2020-21.

All players will be immediately eligible to play in 2021 due to the change in the NCAA's transfer policy this year.

Years left in both of the tables below assume a traditional four years of eligibility. However, some players may play one additional year because the 2020 season did not count as a year of eligibility.



