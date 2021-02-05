 WildcatReport - Northwestern Transfer Tracker
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 11:48:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Northwestern Transfer Tracker

Staff
WildcatReport.com

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Wildcat program through the transfer portal in 2020-21.

All players will be immediately eligible to play in 2021 due to the change in the NCAA's transfer policy this year.

Years left in both of the tables below assume a traditional four years of eligibility. However, some players may play one additional year because the 2020 season did not count as a year of eligibility.


Incoming Transfers
Pos Player From Yrs Left Career stats

QB

Ryan Hilinski

South Carolina

3

11 starts, 2,391 yds, 11 TDs, 5 INTs passing

DT

Jeremy Meiser*

Old Dominion

1

20 starts, 64 tckls, 12 TFL, .5 sacks

WR

Stephon Robinson Jr.*

Kansas

1

21 starts, 75 rec for 1,092 yds and 9 TDs
* Grad transfer
Outgoing Transfers
Pos Player Yrs Left Destination Career stats

CB

Cameron Ruiz*

1

NA

93 tkls, 2 sacks, 1 INT

RB

Drake Anderson

2

Arizona

926 rush yds, 5 TDs

RB

Isaiah Bowser*

1

Miami (OH)

1,300 rush yds, 7 TDs

DE

Eku Leota*

2

Auburn

25 tckls, 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks

S

Gunner Maldonado

4

Arizona

1 game, 1 tackle in only year

LB

Jeremiah McDonald

2

NA

2 game appearances in 2019

WR

Kyric McGowan*

1

Georgia Tech

802 rec yds, 352 rush yds, 4 TDs
* Grad transfer

NOTE: WR Malik Washington entered the transfer portal, but then changed his mind and announced he was returning to Northwestern.

