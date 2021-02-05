WildcatReport - Northwestern Transfer Tracker

Northwestern Transfer Tracker
WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Wildcat program through the transfer portal in 2020-21.
All players will be immediately eligible to play in 2021 due to the change in the NCAA's transfer policy this year.
Years left in both of the tables below assume a traditional four years of eligibility. However, some players may play one additional year because the 2020 season did not count as a year of eligibility.
|Pos
|Player
|From
|Yrs Left
|Career stats
|
QB
|
Ryan Hilinski
|
South Carolina
|
3
|
11 starts, 2,391 yds, 11 TDs, 5 INTs passing
|
DT
|
Jeremy Meiser*
|
Old Dominion
|
1
|
20 starts, 64 tckls, 12 TFL, .5 sacks
|
WR
|
Stephon Robinson Jr.*
|
Kansas
|
1
|
21 starts, 75 rec for 1,092 yds and 9 TDs
|
CB
|
Cameron Ruiz*
|
1
|
NA
|
93 tkls, 2 sacks, 1 INT
|
RB
|
Drake Anderson
|
2
|
Arizona
|
926 rush yds, 5 TDs
|
RB
|
Isaiah Bowser*
|
1
|
Miami (OH)
|
1,300 rush yds, 7 TDs
|
DE
|
Eku Leota*
|
2
|
Auburn
|
25 tckls, 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks
|
S
|
Gunner Maldonado
|
4
|
Arizona
|
1 game, 1 tackle in only year
|
LB
|
Jeremiah McDonald
|
2
|
NA
|
2 game appearances in 2019
|
WR
|
Kyric McGowan*
|
1
|
Georgia Tech
|
802 rec yds, 352 rush yds, 4 TDs
NOTE: WR Malik Washington entered the transfer portal, but then changed his mind and announced he was returning to Northwestern.