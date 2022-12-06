The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday and two more Wildcats announced their intention to leave the program. Cornerback AJ Hampton and defensive tackle Jordan Butler become the fifth and sixth Northwestern players to enter the portal. Hampton, a graduate, is the second starter to leave since the end of the season, joining wide receiver Malik Washington.

WildcatReport is tracking the players who are coming into or leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal in 2022-23. All players will be immediately eligible to play in 2023.



OUTGOING TRANSFERS

DL Jordan Butler

Butler made nine tackles in three years at Northwestern. (@2flyyJJ)

Status: Junior Years remaining: Two After playing in eight of nine games in his true freshman season, it seemed like Jordan Butler had a bright future at Northwestern. It never quite materialized and he rarely saw the field over the last two seasons. In total, he appeared in 21 games and made nine tackles, with 1.5 TFLs. Northwestern flipped Butler from Vanderbilt right before signing say in 2020, when Northwestern was one of his 10 power-five offers. Destination: TBD



LB Wendell Davis Jr.

Davis Jr. made two tackles in 2022. (@wendellwdj)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Davis came to Northwestern in 2022 as a transfer from Pittsburgh with high expectations to contribute, but that never materialized and he's looking for a new home once again. Davis only appeared in three games during his lone season in Evanston and made two tackles. A three-star Class of 2018 prospect, Davis had a much more productive career at Pitt, with 44 tackles, 5 TFL and 2 sacks in his three seasons there. Destination: TBD



WR Wayne Dennis Jr.

Dennis had four catches for 42 yards in his Northwestern career. (@WayneDennis_)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: Two A former three-star recruit out of Florida, Dennis rarely saw the field in 2022, appearing in only one game. In total for his career, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder appeared in 20 games, but never had much of an impact, finishing with four catches for 42 yards. Northwestern was Dennis' only Power Five offer out of high school. Destination: TBD



CB AJ Hampton

Hampton returns a fumble for a touchdown against Wisconsin in 2021. (AP)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One After five years in Evanston and two as a starter, cornerback AJ Hampton will be looking for a new home to use his COVID year of eligibility. Hampton missed five games with a foot injury in 2022, but still appeared in 44 games over his Northwestern career. He made 105 tackles and picked off two passes. Additionally, he forced one and fumble recovered three, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Destination: TBD



WR Malik Washington

Washington had 1,272 receiving yards over the last two seasons. (AP Images)

Status: Graduate Years remaining: One Northwestern's offense, which finished third-to-last in the country in the points per game in 2022, lost their leading receiver Malik Washington to the portal on Nov. 29. Washington played four years in Evanston, totaling 120 catches for 1,348 yards and three touchdowns. He was the Cats' second-leading receiver in 2021. This is the second time Washington has entered the portal; he entered after the 2020 season, but opted to return to Northwestern. As a recruit, Washington was a three-star prospect out of Georgia and chose NU over 16 other Power Five offers. Destination: TBD



OUTGOING WALKON TRANSFERS

These are transfers that are leaving Northwestern but won't count against the program's scholarship allotment because they were walkons.

DB Tyler Haskins

Haskins finishes his Northwestern career with two tackles. (@t_hask21)