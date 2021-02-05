WildcatReport - Northwestern unveils 2021 schedule

Northwestern announced on Friday a 2021 schedule that the program hopes will end with a second straight Big Ten West championship.

The Wildcats' schedule features seven home games and five road games, and the customary three non-conference games, three crossovers against Big Ten East division opponents and six West division games.

Here are the highlights:

Non-conference: vs. Indiana State, at Duke, vs. Ohio

Crossovers: vs. Michigan State, vs. Rutgers, at Michigan

Big back-to-back West games: Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, Nov. 13 at Wisconsin

Wrigley game? The Wildcats' Nov. 20 game against Purdue will be played at Wrigley Field, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. The location for that game will most likely be announced at a later date.





2021 SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 4 – vs. Michigan State (Ryan Field)

Saturday, September 11 – vs. Indiana State (Ryan Field)

Saturday, September 18 – at Duke (Durham, NC)

Saturday, September 25 – vs. Ohio (Ryan Field)

Saturday, October 2 – at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Saturday, October 16 – vs. Rutgers (Ryan Field)

Saturday, October 23 – at Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Saturday, October 30 – vs. Minnesota (Ryan Field)

Saturday, November 6 – vs. Iowa (Ryan Field)

Saturday, November 13 – at Wisconsin (Madison, Wis.)

Saturday, November 20 – vs. Purdue

Saturday, November 27 – at Illinois (Champaign, Ill.)



