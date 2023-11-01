Northwestern 'up there at the top of my list' for 2024 WR Alex Green
Alex Green's stats read like a video game, and Northwestern has taken notice.
The Wildcats offered the 6-foot, 180-pound receiver from Hutto (Tex.) on Oct. 29, two days after he finished with 10 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-63 win over Bryan.
"I would say my production this year," Green said about what led to his offer. "I have almost 2,000 yards in nine games and almost 20 touchdowns.
"Also my grades are really high, I take that very seriously. That combination probably made Northwestern interested."
Read more about Green, his recruitment and where Northwestern stacks up in this WildcatReport premium story.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news