Alex Green's stats read like a video game, and Northwestern has taken notice.

The Wildcats offered the 6-foot, 180-pound receiver from Hutto (Tex.) on Oct. 29, two days after he finished with 10 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-63 win over Bryan.

"I would say my production this year," Green said about what led to his offer. "I have almost 2,000 yards in nine games and almost 20 touchdowns.

"Also my grades are really high, I take that very seriously. That combination probably made Northwestern interested."

