Northwestern visit includes an offer for three-star Ariz. CB Miles Lockhart

All in all, Miles Lockhart couldn't have asked for more from his first visit to Northwestern on Saturday.

The three-star 2024 Arizona cornerback got to spend time with cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith and head coach Pat Fitzgerald. He got to watch a Wildcat practice. He ate barbecue on the beach. He enjoyed postcard-quality weather.

And to top it off, he received what he called a "special" scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

Find out what one of Northwestern's top 2024 targets had to say about his visit and his offer in this WildcatReport recruiting story for subscribers only.



