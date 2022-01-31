Northwestern hasn't made an offer yet, but they made a very strong impression on 2023 linebacker Christian McKinney at their Junior Day in Evanston last week.

McKinney is a 6-foot, 220-pound local inside linebacker prospect, hailing from Homewood (Ill.) Homewood Flossmoor. He doesn't have a star rating from Rivals yet, but he has earned offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Toledo and Western Michigan.

However, he is gaining some momentum with Big Ten schools. Interest is picking up from Illinois, Minnesota and, of course, Northwestern. As McKinney's recruitment continues to pick up steam, the Cats have made a strong early impression on him.

"This is probably my best visit so far," McKinney said. "To any school, [Northwestern] is just crazy."