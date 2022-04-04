Josh Gregory has been waiting for a Northwestern offer for a long time.

The Wildcats started recruiting the three-star 2023 offensive tackle from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High School about a year ago, and all that time he was hoping to get an offer.

So you can imagine Gregory's excitement when he finally got one from head coach Pat Fitzgerald during his first visit to Evanston on Saturday.

"Very excited," said Gregory by text message the day after his visit. "It was an offer I was really hoping I could get."