The decision by elite 2021 four-star defensive end Najee Story to attend Northwestern’s recruiting BBQ last Saturday in Evanston paid handsome dividends when the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Solon (Ohio).

In doing so, NU joined a battle that includes heavyweights Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, as well as Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Duke.