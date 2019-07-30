News More News
Northwestern visit pays off for 2021 Rivals100 DE Najee Story

Xyn1crhfhiwcdfjmo5nf
Najee Story (Rivals.com)
Scott Hood
WildcatReport Recruiting Writer

The decision by elite 2021 four-star defensive end Najee Story to attend Northwestern’s recruiting BBQ last Saturday in Evanston paid handsome dividends when the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Solon (Ohio).

In doing so, NU joined a battle that includes heavyweights Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, as well as Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Duke.

