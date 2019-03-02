It was a good Saturday for Hunter Welcing.

The 2020 superback prospect from Lake Zurich (Ill.) showed up at Northwestern this morning for his first visit to the school. He left Evanston a few hours later with his a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

Find out what Welcing had to say about his experience and his thoughts about Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

