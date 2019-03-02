Northwestern visit pays off with offer for Welcing
It was a good Saturday for Hunter Welcing.
The 2020 superback prospect from Lake Zurich (Ill.) showed up at Northwestern this morning for his first visit to the school. He left Evanston a few hours later with his a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.
Find out what Welcing had to say about his experience and his thoughts about Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
Blessed to have received an offer from Northwestern. Thank you to @coachfitz51 and the Northwestern football staff for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/DFLU6YQAi9— Hunter Welcing (@hunter_welcing) March 2, 2019
