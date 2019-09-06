@WildcatReport

Luke Goode thought Saturday, Sept. 14, would be a good day to check out one of the eight schools who have offered him a scholarship. But he also wanted to see his cousin play college football that day, if he could.

Fortunately for him, he can do both of those things at Northwestern.

The four-star shooting guard, ranked as the No. 95 player in the nation for 2021, will meet with Wildcat coaches during his unofficial visit on Sept. 14, and he'll also get to see his cousin, Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek, play UNLV that day. (He was also hoping to see his other cousin, quarterback TJ Green, play that day, but the fifth-year senior is out for the year with an injury.)

It will be the fourth time Goode has gone to Ryan Field to see his relatives play, and you can be sure that both Wildcats are recruiting their cousin play for Northwestern.

"They definitely want to see me in Purple," said Goode.