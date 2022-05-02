Northwestern will get first official visit for 4-star DE Ashton Porter
Ashton Porter is a sought-after commodity in the 2023 class.
The four-star defensive end from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch holds 32 scholarship offers. He's visited places like Alabama, Miami and Texas this spring.
Yet the first -- and thus far only -- official visit Porter has scheduled is Northwestern, on May 13-15.
How did the Wildcats land one of the coveted official spots with the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder?
It all begins, he says, with the relationships he has with Northwestern's coaches.
