Ashton Porter is a sought-after commodity in the 2023 class.

The four-star defensive end from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch holds 32 scholarship offers. He's visited places like Alabama, Miami and Texas this spring.

Yet the first -- and thus far only -- official visit Porter has scheduled is Northwestern, on May 13-15.

How did the Wildcats land one of the coveted official spots with the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder?

It all begins, he says, with the relationships he has with Northwestern's coaches.