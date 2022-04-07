Northwestern will get first official visit for Ga. DT Terry Simmons
Northwestern was the first Power Five school to offer a scholarship to three-star Georgia defensive tackle Terry Simmons.
As a result, the Wildcats will be his first official visit destination.
Simmons, a 6-foot-3, 3-5-pounder from Savannah Calvary Day, tweeted on Wednesday that he would take one of his five allotted officials to Northwestern on May 20-22.
We talked to him about his recruiting picture and future plans.
