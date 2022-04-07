Northwestern was the first Power Five school to offer a scholarship to three-star Georgia defensive tackle Terry Simmons.

As a result, the Wildcats will be his first official visit destination.

Simmons, a 6-foot-3, 3-5-pounder from Savannah Calvary Day, tweeted on Wednesday that he would take one of his five allotted officials to Northwestern on May 20-22.

We talked to him about his recruiting picture and future plans.