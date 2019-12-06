@WildcatReport

You think you have a busy holiday season? Take a look at what's on Tate Rodemaker's to-do list over the next couple weeks.

The three-star quarterback from Valdosta (Ga.), who is still committed to USF, will take an official visit to Pitt this weekend. Then, he will take an official to Northwestern, which just offered him on Tuesday, the following weekend, Dec. 13-15.

He also expects to hear very soon whether Baylor will offer him and, if he gets an offer, he will add the Bears to his final list. He also hopes to find out who USF's next head coach will be.

Then, he will make up his mind whether he wants to go to Virginia Tech, Pitt, Northwestern, USF or possibly Baylor, by Dec. 18, when he will officially announce his verbal commitment.

Oh, and just to add some pressure to the situation, Rodemaker is planning to enroll early at the college of his choice, meaning that in about a month he will officially become a college student.

