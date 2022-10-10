A student section is an extremely fickle thing. Students aged 18 to 22 deciding to spend their Saturdays watching their peers compete at the highest level of collegiate football is one of the most unique and special things that college football has to offer.

These students lose their patience quickly, however. Three hours, possibly more, is a long time for a college student. A plethora of other equally fun opportunities present themselves, and if the right storm brews, a once rowdy and excited student section can turn into a depressed cohort of only the most loyal fans in a matter of seconds.

This exact phenomena plagued Ryan Field during Northwestern's 42-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

A beautiful, sunny day in Evanston had students swarming Ryan Field’s Gate G before kickoff, clamoring to get a decent spot in Section 111. A long line formed, full of shoving and discomfort, but eventually, the rush died down, and the student section was full.

Don’t let looks deceive you, however. Despite the impressive turnout (at least by Northwestern standards), the energy in the student section was quite low. Many of the students seemed disinterested in the game, and the cheers were mediocre at best, even early, when the game hadn't yet gotten out of hand.

Take, for example, the chants when the opposing team has a third down. Typically, the students are supposed to put their Wildcat paws high in the air and growl at the top of their lungs in an attempt to throw off the opponent.

This week, that roar was much more of a meow. It seemed as if students were more interested in getting off a good Instagram post or capturing the perfect BeReal than following what was happening on the field. Occasional signs of life occurred, including when the NU Softball team was honored in the second quarter, but, for the most part, students were more focused on their own conversations.

As the game slipped out of Northwestern’s grasp, disguised Wisconsin students began revealing themselves, discarding their purple outerwear in favor of bright red shirts emblazoned with a cartoon badger.

This happened at about the same time that Wisconsin scored to go up 28-0 with 2:11 seconds in the half, triggering a massive student section exodus. One Wisconsin student used this moment to take a dig at Northwestern, claiming that the lines to get into Madison bars were longer than those to get into the student section.

At this point, the student section was about 50-60% of what it was at its peak. A somewhat promising Northwestern drive at the end of the first half gave the remaining fans something to cheer for, but even that would not last long.