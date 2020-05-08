@WildcatReport

Northwestern landed the first piece of the 2021 class they hope will turn around the program on Monday, when guard Julian Roper committed to the Wildcats.

Now, the Wildcats are working to get Tamar Bates to join him.

Head coach Chris Collins is telling the four-star, Rivals100 guard that he can be "the guy that can help them get over the hump."

We caught up with the 6-foot-4 Bates, who played AAU ball with 2020 Northwestern signee Ty Berry and could be reunited with his former teammate in Evanston, to find out where the Wildcats stand.

