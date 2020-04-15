Northwestern has already signed a solid 2020 class with four-star guard Ty Berry and three-star 7-footer Matt Nicholson.

But the Wildcats may not be done yet and are in the running to add a Rivals100 wing to the mix during the spring signing period that begins today.

Four-star forward William Jeffress, the No. 75 player in the nation, put Northwestern on a Top 10 list he released at the end of February that included Baylor, Memphis, Virginia and Villanova. The 6-foot-7, 195-pounder who averaged 24 points per game for Erie (Pa.) McDowell this season is now working to shorten his list.

Jeffress wasn't ready to disclose his favorite schools right now, but he did tell WildcatReport that "Northwestern would be one of them" and that he is planning to sign a letter of intent somewhere "in late April or early May."

Get the latest on Jeffress, a player who recently reclassified from 2021 to 2020, in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.