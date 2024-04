The offer Bodpegn Miller received from Northwestern last week was his 16th overall. But there's no question that it was a big one because of what it represented.

It was Miller's very first offer from a Big Ten school and would enable the unranked 2025 athlete from Mansfield (Ohio) Ontario to fulfill a childhood dream.

"I’ve always wanted to play in the Big Ten," said Miller, who was born in Ethiopia and immigrated to the United States when he was five years old. "I was definitely excited to get this opportunity to make that dream come true."

