NU offer has the attention of versatile 2021 athlete William Johnson

William Johnson
William Johnson (@williamj0hnson3)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

William Johnson is the kind of prospect who can play a variety of different positions at the next level.

Some of the 12 schools that have offered him see him as a wide receiver, some as a safety or linebacker, and others are just recruiting him as an athlete because they don't really know on which side of the ball he will play.

Coaches look at Johnson and see an athletic player with good size who can run. They figure they can worry about where to line him up later.

Northwestern just added its name to Johnson's offer list last week. We caught up with the two-star prospect from Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken to get his thoughts about the Wildcats.

