Three-star quarterback Karson Gordon, just a day after winning the triple-jump national title at Nike's outdoor championships, took his first official visit to Northwestern.

"It was great, honestly," said Gordon. "My favorite part was probably touring the campus and talking with [offensive coordinator Mike] Bajakian...

"We took a tour around campus, it was great. It was beautiful, it was awesome."

Gordon committed to UNLV on April 15 but now has much more to think about after a Northwestern official visit that exceeded his expectations.

Can the Wildcats flip him and land their quarterback for the Class of 2024?