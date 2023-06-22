News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

NU official visit gives UNLV QB commit Karson Gordon plenty to think about

QB Karson Gordon won a triple-jump national championship right before his Northwestern official visit.
QB Karson Gordon won a triple-jump national championship right before his Northwestern official visit. (@phenomk2)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Staff Writer

MORE: Northwestern's Class of 2024


Three-star quarterback Karson Gordon, just a day after winning the triple-jump national title at Nike's outdoor championships, took his first official visit to Northwestern.

"It was great, honestly," said Gordon. "My favorite part was probably touring the campus and talking with [offensive coordinator Mike] Bajakian...

"We took a tour around campus, it was great. It was beautiful, it was awesome."

Gordon committed to UNLV on April 15 but now has much more to think about after a Northwestern official visit that exceeded his expectations.

Can the Wildcats flip him and land their quarterback for the Class of 2024?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}