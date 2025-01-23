Five straight wins over Indiana shows how far Northwestern has come

EVANSTON-If you want to know how far Northwestern basketball has come in the last few years, look no further than the program’s series against Indiana.

On Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Wildcats dispatched the one-time Big Ten blue bloods rather summarily, 79-70, fueled by a season-high 13 3-pointers. The Hoosiers held a 7-point second-half lead, but the Wildcats got hot and drained nine shots from long distance to put the game away with a 54-point second half.

It was Northwestern’s fifth straight win in the series, a number that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. Hoosier coaching legend Bob Knight went 51-3 against Northwestern from 1971-2000. The Hoosiers have still won 120 of 177 games in the all-time series, but lately the Wildcats have had Indiana’s number.

It’s the most consecutive wins for the Wildcats against the Hoosiers since 1913-15, before the United States entered World War I. That was so long ago that Northwestern opened that 1915 season with a win over First National Bank.

Indiana hasn’t beaten its former punching bag since 2021. The Wildcats have bested them twice in Bloomington and three times in Evanston. This was the biggest margin of victory during the streak, as the Wildcats found ways to win by four, two, one and eight in the previous four matchups. Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson is now 0-5 against the Wildcats.

Indiana isn’t the brand it once was. But the program still has all the trappings of basketball royalty, especially for fans that are a certain age and remember when the Hoosiers used to run roughshod over the rest of the Big Ten. They still have the banners at Assembly Hall, the iconic uniforms, the candy-striped warmup pants and the large and vocal fan base that filled most of the second level for the early tipoff at Welsh-Ryan.

Once upon a time, a win over Indiana would have spawned commemorative T-shirts for the Wildcats. Now, they’ve become routine.

Head coach Chris Collins is well aware of his program’s history, but didn’t want to take a trip down memory lane after the game. He wants to keep the focus on the future. When asked what it says about his program to beat a storied program like IU five straight times, he wouldn’t bite.

“We're just trying to earn our respect in this league,” he said with a shrug. “We're in the best league in the country. And, you know, we know, [when] you play a team like Indiana that's got five…national championships and [22] Big Ten titles and historical players and coaches…

“We're trying to build something here, you know, and it's a fun process. But you also know it's going to be harder. It's going to be harder for everybody. It's hard for fans to understand that.”

Then Collins, who has been beating the drum all season that his team doesn’t get as many foul calls as they deserve, gave the conference officials a little elbow in the ribs.