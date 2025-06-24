NU reels in Texas CB Jaden Vaughn to go 3-for-3 with official visitors

Vaughn, an unranked prospect from Cypress (Tex.) Cy-Fair, joined TE Tom McGlinchey and DE Nick Costa as official visitors who wound up Wildcats. He announced his decision with a post on X.

2026 cornerback Jaden Vaughn committed to Northwestern the morning of June 24, which means that the Wildcats landed all three of the prospects who took an official visit last weekend within two days of the following week.

Northwestern was the last program to offer the 5-foot-11, 181-pound Vaughn, on June 16. They got him on campus for the official visit four days later, where they closed the deal. He also visited NU for a spring practice back in March.

Vaughn told WildcatReport before his official visit that three things stood out the most about the NU program: “Their interest in me, their amazing facilities, and their high level of football.”

Vaughn collected 28 total offers, but just two from the Power Four: Northwestern and Utah. Hometown Rice was also a finalist.

Vaughn is the 17th member of the Wildcats' class and its first cornerback. The Wildcats' group is currently ranked 55th in the nation by Rivals.