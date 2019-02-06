National Signing Day was a relatively uneventful day in Evanston. The Wildcats’ day both began and ended at 6:01 a.m., when head coach Pat Fitzgerald tweeted that running back Evan Hull had sent in his signed national letter of intent.

Northwestern capped off its 2019 recruiting class by signing Hull, the only signee of the day. The Wildcats added Hull to the 18 players they signed in December to form a 2019 class that didn’t wow many experts.

The Wildcats’ 2019 class ranks 50th in the nation and 11th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Rutgers, Maryland and Illinois. The addition of Hull, the only two-star in a class full of three-stars, actually drove the class’s ranking down a few pegs since he officially joined the class by committing just a week ago.

Those rankings are actually better than last year, when the class ranked 60th and dead-last in the Big Ten. And that group had a four-star in defensive end Devin O’Rourke, eventual rushing leader Isaiah Bowser and quite a few others that made an instant impact, like cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver J.J. Jefferson.

So why does this class rank so low? For one, it lacks a true headliner. Eighteen three-stars and one two-star won’t get recruiting analysts’ blood racing. What’s more, there’s only one player, linebacker Michael Jansey Jr., who has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, the highest mark for a three-star prospect. (Not coincidentally, Jansey was chosen to play in the Under Armour All-America game.)

But the primary reason is the size of the class. The Rivals ranking formula is based, to a degree, on how many recruits are in a class. It adds Rivals Rating points to Rivals250 bonus points (there were no NU signees in the Rivals250) to determine the total points used for rankings. NU’s class had just 19 members, so their point total is going to be five-percent lower right off the top.